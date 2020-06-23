2020 June 23 10:30

Stockholm Norvik Port handled export of the first container-load of forestry products

Sweden’s newest freight port handled its first export of forestry products in mid-June. Stockholm Norvik Port, which opened in May, has the capacity and service capabilities to efficiently meet the goods transport needs of the Swedish export industry, the company said in its release.

Together with the freight forwarding and logistics company Holship Sverige AB, Stockholm Norvik Port handled export of the first container-load of forestry products, bound for Lat Krabang in Thailand.

“Shipping forestry products via Stockholm Norvik Port is a great solution for the Swedish export industry. Imports have predominated in Stockholm, which has generated an excess of empty containers. Entering into this collaboration means that we can now turn this around and focus on exports from Stockholm,” explains Daniel Hermansson, Managing Director of Holship Sverige AB.

Directly from the start, the newly-built Stockholm Norvik Port, with its unique location, plays a vital role for the Swedish export industry. Half of all consumption in Sweden happens in the Stockholm region.

“Sweden currently has a shortage of empty containers and the Swedish export industry’s need for these is obvious. As a major import port with an excess of empty containers, we can make a significant difference. Instead of moving containers around, over the whole of Sweden, Stockholm Norvik Port can contribute to more sustainable and cost-efficient handling,” says Markus Johansson, Ports of Stockholm's Operational Manager at the Port of Nynäshamn.

Stockholm Norvik Port has been built to meet the needs of the future and can welcome the very largest vessels operating in the Baltic Sea.

“With Stockholm Norvik Port we have the capability to grow and to meet the needs of the Swedish export industry for functioning infrastructure, not only now but also in the future,” says Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm.

The container terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port has replaced the container terminal at Stockholm’s Frihamnen port. It is run by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 52 ports in 27 countries. The RoRo terminal for rolling goods will be run by Ports of Stockholm and is scheduled to open during the autumn.