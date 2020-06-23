2020 June 23 10:08

Admiral Grigorovich, frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet accomplished missions in the Indian Ocean

The "Admiral Grigorovich" frigate of the Black Sea Fleet and the "Professor Nikolai Muru" rescue tug accomplished their missions in the Indian Ocean, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

While showing the flag of the Russian Federation in the Indian Ocean, a group of Russian ships conducted several exercises, including Air defense and repelling the attack of mock saboteurs. Moreover, the crews replenished the necessary supplies at the sea port of Colombo.

On navigating through the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, the Aden strait and the Indian Ocean, the seamen of the group of ships of the Black Sea Fleet acquired experience in sailing and employing shipborne equipment and technical facilities in the southern latitudes.

Currently, the crews have passed through the Suez Canal and are returning to the Mediterranean Sea, where they will continue to serve as part of a naval force in the distant maritime zone.