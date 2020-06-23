2020 June 23 09:49

Oil prices are declining

Oil prices declined by 0.3%-0.5%

On 23 June 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.3% to $42.95 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.52% to $40.52 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.