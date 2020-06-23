  The version for the print

    Oil prices are declining

    Oil prices declined by 0.3%-0.5%

    On 23 June 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.3% to $42.95 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.52% to $40.52 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 23

18:34 Sembcorp Marine wins Sustainability Award at Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia
18:02 Maersk Special Project Logistics navigates COVID-19 crisis response
17:51 Port of Cardiff celebrates new contract with leading energy company
17:36 bremenports wins award for family-friendly-personell policies Published on 22 June 2020
17:20 Port of Ipswich hits 400,000 tonne milestone since beginning of lockdown
17:04 Alsace Rotterdam Express adds a second stop at the RWG terminal on the Maasvlakte to the schedule
16:48 IAPH welcomes new Associate Member
16:12 TechnipFMC awarded assignments worth up to NOK 1.8 billion
15:50 FASTWATER consortium fast tracks commercial pathway to climate neutral methanol as marine fuel
15:27 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd to implement GRI for Trans-Pacific trade eastbound East Asia to USA and Canada
14:33 Fleet parade opens summer navigation season in Moscow
14:05 MSC makes first ever shipment of avocado from Colombia to China
13:48 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches first serial freezing trawler of СТ-192 design for Russian Fishery Company (video)
13:04 Valenciaport container volume down 19.68% to 400,000 TEU in May 2020
12:19 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika leaves for final sea trials
12:00 World Security launches the first fully autonomous security surveillance boat in the Middle East
11:31 The world biggest LNG powered Ice Class MegaRoRo Vessel commenced full construction speed
11:30 Maersk Line fleet to be equipped with Wilhelmsen’s Timm ropes featuring Snap Back Arrestor
11:03 DEME Offshore installed the first turbine at the SeaMade offshore wind farm in the Belgian North Sea
10:44 Moscow berths are ready for passenger navigation - Moscow Deputy Mayor
10:30 Stockholm Norvik Port handled export of the first container-load of forestry products
10:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 23
10:09 Gasum’s subsidiary Nauticor conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation for the newbuild cruise ship Iona
10:08 Admiral Grigorovich, frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet accomplished missions in the Indian Ocean
09:31 LUKOIL starts wildcat drilling at new North Caspian prospects
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 22
09:13 SFL sells two VLCCs to Hunter Group ASA

2020 June 22

18:06 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe & Med to Australia & New Zealand
17:47 Intermodal Asia 2020 will now take place March 16-18, 2021
17:30 Bureau Veritas & PSA Marine completed a remote marine survey for an LNG dual fuel harbour tug
17:06 Black Sea port of Constanta joins International Port Community Systems Association
16:41 Keppel terminates contract with Awilco
16:05 Kongsberg Digital in new partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence
15:45 Mumbai to host Oil Spill India on 23-24 September 2020
15:31 Jan De Nul to install submarine power cable for Crete-Peloponnese Interconnection
15:09 Neptune Marine delivers EuroCarrier 2209 to Severn Offshore
14:49 DEME Offshore to install the first turbine at the SeaMade offshore wind farm
14:26 The port of Marseille Fos and SGMF encourage the use of LNG as primary marine fuel
14:19 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping commenced its enrollment campaign
13:52 Stena Bulk presents to introduce low-carbon shipping options
13:51 PortNews Media Group issues analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2019” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
13:27 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,744 in RF spot market
13:05 Inland passenger water transport included into the list of sectors most affected by coronavirus
11:59 ABTO’s Annual Bulk Terminals Conference to take place on 6-7 October 2020
11:32 Expert speakers confirmed for rescheduled Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference
11:10 Tallink’s vessel Romantika to offer direct sailings from Riga to Saaremaa and Aland this July
10:48 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 5M’2020 fell by 6.5%
10:24 US Government to invest US$50m in Austal USA shipbuilding and maintenance capacity
10:16 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’20 fell by 15% to 192.6 million tonnes
09:53 Oil prices decline amid demand related concerns
09:37 Milaha to expand services for ship owners and operators
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 22
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 19

2020 June 21

16:37 Coast Guard rescues people from the water in Traverse City
15:12 Metal Shark introduces "Super Interceptor" military patrol vessel
14:13 Huntington Ingalls awarded $145 million advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:51 CMA CGM: ISPS Terminal Surcharge Australia ports import/export