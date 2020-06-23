2020 June 23 09:13

SFL sells two VLCCs to Hunter Group ASA

SFL Corporation Ltd. announces that it has been notified by Hunter Group ASA (“Hunter”) that it will exercise purchase options on the two VLCCs Hunter Atla and Hunter Saga with delivery in late August, SFL said in its release.

The transaction is expected to increase SFL’s cash balance by approximately $23 million, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in new assets. SFL expects that the purchase option on the third VLCC Hunter Laga on charter to Hunter will be exercised later this year.

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.