2020 June 22 17:47

Intermodal Asia 2020 will now take place March 16-18, 2021

Informa Markets—after consultation with our joint venture partners the China Container Industry Association (CCIA)—has made the decision to postpone Intermodal Asia until 2021.

Rob Fisher, Group Director, Intermodal Asia said: “This has been a difficult and complex decision to make. In January, we chose to reschedule Intermodal Asia to July but the spread of Covid-19 to geographies outside of China along with the travel restrictions that are currently in place means hosting the event at this time is no longer viable.”

“The health and wellbeing of our visitors, speakers and exhibitors is of paramount concern. Given the challenges that we are facing we firmly believe that rescheduling of Intermodal Asia will provide the best possible platform for the container shipping community in Asia to connect and do business.”

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience and disruption to our visitor and exhibitor schedules and I hope they will join us in October for Intermodal Europe 2020 and in Shanghai, in March 2021, for Intermodal Asia.”

All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for Intermodal Asia 2020 will be transferred automatically to the new dates.

“Intermodal Digital Insights” will deliver a series of 60-minute webinars covering the most important developments and innovations within the container shipping and intermodal sector, to ensure you can remain on top of the rapidly changing industry.