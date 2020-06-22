2020 June 22 17:30

Bureau Veritas & PSA Marine completed a remote marine survey for an LNG dual fuel harbour tug

Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore, in collaboration with PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd, has successfully completed a remote marine survey for ‘PSA Aspen’, an LNG dual fuel PSA Marine harbour tug, the company said in its release.

Supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the project marks the first time a harbour tug registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships has undergone a fully accredited annual survey conducted remotely, without a surveyor physically present onboard the vessel.

Marine services provider and vessel owner, PSA Marine, has been working with leading classification society, Bureau Veritas, to innovate and develop new approaches for digital and remote marine surveys based on BV’s well-developed expertise in this field. With the aid of smart mobile devices and an optimised live-streaming application, the crew onboard ‘PSA Aspen’ and a surveyor in BV’s Singapore office, were able to communicate effectively and seamlessly to conduct the annual marine survey of classification and statutory requirements. The BV surveyor conveyed instructions live, seeing and recording relevant images and real-time video, while archiving material capability for the electronic survey report.

With physical distancing measures and travel restrictions arising from COVID-19, being able to confidently rely on robust remote surveys has become increasingly important. This pilot project has demonstrated how the capability works in practice to set a template for future delivery.

With the ability to adapt and change being key success factors in the future of the maritime industry, BV and PSA Marine are optimistic that process automation and digital technology such as remote surveys, will increasingly be accepted and adopted as the new normal in a post-COVID world.

