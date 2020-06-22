2020 June 22 17:06

Black Sea port of Constanta joins International Port Community Systems Association

The rapidly expanding International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) has added to its membership once again, welcoming the Port of Constanta Administration, in Romania, as its newest member.

Located at the crossroads of Central and Eastern European markets with the Caspian region, Central Asia and beyond, the Port of Constanta is an important hub for containers, cereal exports and other cargoes.

The largest port in the Black Sea and also the deepest, providing depth alongside of up to 18.5 metres, the Port of Constanta’s hinterland includes Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

The Constanta Port Administration’s jurisdiction covers river port facilities, being connected to the Danube via the Danube-Black Sea Canal, and maritime port facilities on the Black Sea, and the port also has excellent road and rail links. In 2019, Constanta handled a record 66.6 million tonnes, including 666,036 TEU and 21.3 million tonnes of cereals grown in Eastern Europe.

As a landlord port, Constanta provides facilities for about 40 different private operators and its new Port Community System is being designed to connect as many as possible of these.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the priority has been keeping the port operational – in fact, agribulk volumes increased by 50% year-on-year in the first quarter, said Mr Stanca. The port administration expects the major international grain operators located at the port to be among those joining the PCS in the earliest stages.



The new PCS will be directly connected to Romania’s national Maritime Single Window.

As a partner in the EU Interreg ‘DAPhNE’ project (Danube Ports Network), the Port of Constanta Administration has attended seminars and discussions focusing on Port Community Systems and the digitalisation of ports.





