2020 June 22 15:45

Mumbai to host Oil Spill India on 23-24 September 2020

The 6TH edition of Oil Spill India (OSI 2020), the region’s flagship conference & exhibition on the Oil Spill Prevention, Planning, Preparedness, Response & Restoration industry is now scheduled to be held during 23-24 September 2020 in Mumbai, India. A global forum for governments, policy makers, regulators, asset owners, response organisations, contractors, technology majors, research organisations & equipment suppliers, OSI 2020 will continue to provide stakeholders opportunities for regional & global collaboration whilst deliberating the best of practices, technologies & experiences on oil, chemical or HNS spill management in Indian subcontinent.

