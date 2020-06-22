2020 June 22 15:31

Jan De Nul to install submarine power cable for Crete-Peloponnese Interconnection

Jan De Nul Group and Hellenic Cables join forces for the installation and protection of a submarine power cable between the island of Crete and the Peloponnese region of the Greek mainland, developed by ADMIE.

Hellenic Cables, through its 100% subsidiary Fulgor SA, will produce the 135.7 km long cable at its Corinth plant. Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the installation of the cable in water depths up to 980 meters using its Cable Laying Vessel Isaac Newton as well as the protection up to 100 meters water depth on both shore sides, the company told IAA PortNews.

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group: “After the successful execution of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 and Trianel export cable projects back in 2018, we are pleased to continue our good relationship with Hellenic Cables through the award of this challenging interconnection project. The cable route runs over very deep waters and a difficult seabed with extremely steep slopes.”

About Jan De Nul Group

Design. Build. Connect. Jan De Nul Group shapes water and land. Worldwide. From complex services to the offshore energy and energy transition sector, over large dredging and defence works on the edge of water and land, to challenging civil and environmental works. Well integrated competences and investments lead to creative, sustainable and innovative solutions. In this way Jan De Nul Group delivers results that produce satisfied customers. Today, but also tomorrow.