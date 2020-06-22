  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 22 14:19

    Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping commenced its enrollment campaign

    Documents can be submitted by electronic means

    Admission Committee of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping started working on June 20, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). Applicants of 2020 are welcome to submit their documents.

    Documents can be submitted by electronic means to the University portal.

    In 2020, the University offers 1,290 state-financed openings.

    Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping numbers over 14,000 students and cadets. Over 3,000 specialist, holders of bachelor and master degrees graduated from Admiral Makarov SUMIS every year. The University’s higher-education teaching personnel numbers over 650 people. Founder powers are exercised by Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

