2020 June 22 13:51

PortNews Media Group issues analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2019” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

Upon the order of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russia’s leading maritime industry media group PortNews has released the Annual Analytical Report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2019”.



The report provides information on implementation of civil shipbuilding projects in 2019 and the short-term plans.



Basing on the data obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, open sources and industry related organizations, the report covers the activities of the key sector representatives: manufactures, ship owners, cargo owners and financial institutions. That allowed for outlining the key questions of the business to the regulator and sum up the situation in the industry.



All the collected information offering an expert vision of the shipbuilding industry development in Russia has been issued as an electronic and printed magazine.



The report is available on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>and on the website of PortNews Media Group >>>>