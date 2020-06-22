2020 June 22 13:52

Stena Bulk presents to introduce low-carbon shipping options

Biofuel has the potential of putting shipping on the trajectory towards IMO's greenhouse gas reduction targets, without having to wait for new technology and zero-carbon fuels to emerge as commercially viable options, company reported. Our recent trial, where a cross-Atlantic voyage was conducted with 100% waste-based biofuel, proved the technical and operational feasibility of using biofuels in regular tanker operations, and Stena Bulk is now taking it one step further by introducing a set of low-carbon shipping options for its customers. The options will range from 20% to 100% biofuels and will be based on an offsetting program where the biofuel is used within the Stena Bulk fleet. This allows customers to make use of low-carbon shipping options regardless of fuel availability on the specific route. It also guarantees that operation is performed without any disturbance to the shipment.



"Performing according to our customers' expectations is our highest priority, and this setup allows us to continue to do that while also

offering a service," says Erik Hånell, President and CEO for Stena Bulk. "It will be one way to take actions in meeting future

requirements. This type of fuel is one step in many combined sustainable solutions that needs to be considered and can be used today."



Offering low-carbon shipping options is initially an ambitious initiative, but is reflective of Stena Bulk's ambition to reduce the

environmental footprint of tanker operations through innovation. New fuels and new technology like Stena Bulk´s recently presented

IMOFlexMAX vessel design will also be important in that we can test and learn through challenges and thus take further steps in developments for the future. Collaboration within the industry will also be a key element, and the company will continue to develop new solutions together with customers, partners and suppliers.



"We need to come together as an industry to find solutions that comply with future legislation," says Erik Hånell. "By working together,

sharing experiences, risks and inspiring each other, we are convinced that we will meet the targets and ensure that shipping remains the most efficient and sustainable mode of transportation."