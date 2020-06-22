2020 June 22 13:27

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,744 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 53 against the previous week

Between June 15 and June 19, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 53 against the previous week to RUB 9,744 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 618 to RUB 9,720, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 65 to RUB 8,460, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 545 to RUB 10,470, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 63 to RUB 16,450.