2020 June 22 13:05

Inland passenger water transport included into the list of sectors most affected by coronavirus

RF Government announced the related decision



RF Government says it was decided to include railway passenger and inland passenger water transport into the list of sectors most affected by coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the official website of RF Government the decision was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



“We also made a decision to expand the list of most affected sectors with companies involved in passenger transportation by railway and water transport”, said the Prime Minister.



The issue of including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors was discussed on May 7 at the meeting on transport industry of the country held via video conference and chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, the Government was instructed to include railway passenger operations and inland water-borne transportation on the list of the Russian economy sectors most affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



RF Transport Ministry approved the draft Decree of RF Government on expansion of the list of most affected sectors in early June.



