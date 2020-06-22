2020 June 22 11:59

ABTO’s Annual Bulk Terminals Conference to take place on 6-7 October 2020

The Association of Bulk Terminal Operators says its Annual Bulk Terminals Conference will take place on 6-7 October 2020 in Riga, Latvia.

The high-value programmes for the Annual Bulk Terminals Conferences are designed for all those involved in the transportation, storage and handling of bulk commodities.

Bulk Terminals is a conference, rather than exhibition led event. Ample time is provided to network. In addition to networking breaks and discussions, the relaxed and convivial atmosphere of the Conference Reception provides the perfect opportunity to build relationships with new contacts.

With a full programme focused on the concerns of operators, each year ABTO’s Bulk Terminals conference offers sound practical solutions for improving safety, streamlining operations, ensuring environmental protection as well as a market analysis and development opportunities – together with how the wider industry serving them can provide solutions. The only event all those concerned with the bulk terminals industry need to attend.

The two day conference programme for Bulk Terminals 2020 will continue the focus was on these issues, which bulk terminal operators tell us they most want to understand – and find the solutions to. A third half day will be a terminal and port visit.

As well as terminals and ports ABTO welcomes equipment and service suppliers, professional advisors and academics to the conference.

