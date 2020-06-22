2020 June 22 11:32

Expert speakers confirmed for rescheduled Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

SMi says the list of speakers has now been confirmed for the upcoming Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London, this November.

The speaker line-up has been confirmed for SMi Group’s rescheduled Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference. The annual event will now take place on 25th - 26th November 2020 at the Holiday Inn Kensington High Street in London, UK.

This year’s programme features comprehensive briefings on anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, fixed wing and rotary aerial unmanned systems, unmanned platform updates, and technological innovation in the Naval sphere.

Conference Chairman:

Commodore (Ret'd) Richard Farrington CBE, Former Commander Devonport Flotilla, Royal Navy

Military and Expert Speakers:

Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Deputy Planning and Coordination, Portuguese Armed Forces General Staff

Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy

Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy

Commander Ian Danbury, Deputy Director NATO MUS Innovation and Coordination Cell, NATO

Commander Paul Dröge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands MoD

Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy

Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capabilty and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command

Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)

Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM

Commander Chris Taitt, Section Head C4ISR, and Remote and Autonomous Systems, Royal Canadian Navy

Lieutenant Tiago Lanca, COO of Unmanned Vehicles Operational Experimentation Unit, Portuguese Navy

Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre

Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth

Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV

Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV

Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN

Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN

Mr Gary Busby, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Elmo Motion Control UK

Mr Adam Smith, Managing Director, Intrepid Minds Ltd

Senior Representative, Leonardo

Senior Representative, Ocean Infinity

Read more on the Events page >>>>