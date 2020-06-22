2020 June 22 11:10

Tallink’s vessel Romantika to offer direct sailings from Riga to Saaremaa and Aland this July

Tallink Grupp has announced that it will operate 2 special return trips to new destinations directly from Riga this summer, to Aland islands in Finland and Saaremaa island in Estonia, offering travellers opportunities for exciting day trips in new and amazing destinations. The sailings will all be operated in July and with the company’s popular vessel Romantika, which normally operates on the Riga-Stockholm route. The trips offer travellers a great opportunity to set sail and discover amazing regional destinations as well as simply the freedom of a voyage on the beautiful Baltic sea.

In order to ensure that travellers have plenty of time in each of the destinations to see the sights, enjoy some cycling or to g ohiking or fishing, the company has increased the time available to spend at the destinations, with 9 hours available for exploring Aland and 12 hours available for discovering Saaremaa.

The Riga-Aland-Riga route is available to book both for foot passengers as well as passengers with cars, enabling passengers to discover Aland with your own vehicle, but on the Riga-Saaremaa-Riga route both foot passengers as well as passengers with cars are welcome, but the cars will not be able to disembark in Saaremaa, but will have to remain parked onboard at the destination. Transfers to excursions will be available with buses at both destinations.

„We are very excited to be able to offer such a range of different destinations and trips this summer to our customers with something truly for everyone to choose from. We have worked hard to find and negotiate the best travel options and offers for our customers to destinations that are safe, exciting and unique in comparison to the usual offering,“ Hillard Taur, CEO of Tallink Latvija, said.

„This summer our passengers have the great opportunity to discover new places in our region where we usually don’t offer sailings to, so now’s definitely the time to sail. And who knows – we may have more surprises in store for everyone, so keep following our updates and news,“ Taur added.

In addition to the special cruises, Tallink will also operate four return trips on the regular route of Riga-Stockhom-Riga for business travellers. These trips will depart from Riga on 8, 14, 22 and 28 July 2020. For more information on the Stockholm departures, customers are advised to contact the company’s customer services team. Passengers are only allowed to travel for work purposes on this route at present.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.