2020 June 22 10:48

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 5M’2020 fell by 6.5%

In January-May 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 7.1 million TEUs (-6.5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 5.65 million TEUs (-4.6%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.43 million TEUs (-13.5%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.