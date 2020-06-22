-
2020 June 22 10:48
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 5M’2020 fell by 6.5%
In January-May 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 7.1 million TEUs (-6.5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 5.65 million TEUs (-4.6%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.43 million TEUs (-13.5%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.
