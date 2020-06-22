  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 22 09:53

    Oil prices decline amid demand related concerns

    Oil prices fell by 0.26%-0.48%

    On 22 June 2020 (07:57, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.26% to $42.09 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 0.48% to $39.55 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 22

18:06 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe & Med to Australia & New Zealand
17:47 Intermodal Asia 2020 will now take place March 16-18, 2021
17:30 Bureau Veritas & PSA Marine completed a remote marine survey for an LNG dual fuel harbour tug
17:06 Black Sea port of Constanta joins International Port Community Systems Association
16:41 Keppel terminates contract with Awilco
16:24 Gasum’s subsidiary Nauticor conducts first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation for the newbuild cruise ship Iona
16:05 Kongsberg Digital in new partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence
15:45 Mumbai to host Oil Spill India on 23-24 September 2020
15:31 Jan De Nul to install submarine power cable for Crete-Peloponnese Interconnection
15:09 Neptune Marine delivers EuroCarrier 2209 to Severn Offshore
14:49 DEME Offshore to install the first turbine at the SeaMade offshore wind farm
14:26 The port of Marseille Fos and SGMF encourage the use of LNG as primary marine fuel
14:19 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping commenced its enrollment campaign
13:52 Stena Bulk presents to introduce low-carbon shipping options
13:51 PortNews Media Group issues analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2019” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
13:27 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,744 in RF spot market
13:05 Inland passenger water transport included into the list of sectors most affected by coronavirus
11:59 ABTO’s Annual Bulk Terminals Conference to take place on 6-7 October 2020
11:32 Expert speakers confirmed for rescheduled Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference
11:10 Tallink’s vessel Romantika to offer direct sailings from Riga to Saaremaa and Aland this July
10:48 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 5M’2020 fell by 6.5%
10:24 US Government to invest US$50m in Austal USA shipbuilding and maintenance capacity
10:16 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’20 fell by 15% to 192.6 million tonnes
09:37 Milaha to expand services for ship owners and operators
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 22
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 19

2020 June 21

16:37 Coast Guard rescues people from the water in Traverse City
15:12 Metal Shark introduces "Super Interceptor" military patrol vessel
14:13 Huntington Ingalls awarded $145 million advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:51 CMA CGM: ISPS Terminal Surcharge Australia ports import/export
12:39 Logistics Visibility Task Force initiates new blockchain project ringing endorsement for IPCSA’s blockchain bill of lading
11:14 Carnival Corporation & plc names Josh Weinstein as Chief Operations Officer

2020 June 20

14:52 Maritime Digitalisation Playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
13:04 New recommended boat landing geometry design for offshore wind projects
11:38 APL England released by AMSA sails to China
10:49 Carnival reports summary second quarter results
10:04 Stad Amsterdam refloated in Den Helder

2020 June 19

19:19 Vyborg Shipyard launches yet another processing trawler of KMT02 design
19:04 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
18:46 Rosneft Bunker sells first batch of environmentally-friendly marine fuel produced by its Syzran refinery
18:25 Hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials
18:04 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador
17:55 Tallink adds more departures to Tallinn-Turku route for late July and early August
17:34 Joint release by MPA, SSA and IMDA: Maritime digitalisation playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
17:20 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard’s Integrated Management System has been Certified by ISO Standards
17:04 Turkish shipowners and operators Güngen invest in KONGSBERG simulators for crew training in sustainable cargo handling
16:43 DNV GL issues provisional type certificate for GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW
16:21 Rosmorrechflot expects river cargo traffic to fall by 15-20% this navigation season
16:04 Somanor and Brittany Ferries confirm termination of Honfleur shipbuilding contract
15:42 Bremen’s Senate resolves to provide shore power for maritime shipping
15:20 Cruise navigation season of 2020 begins from June 20 in most regions of Russia
15:02 Valenciaport puts out to tender the installation and configuration of environmental control equipment for the GREEN C PORTS project
14:54 Nefteflot launches Samarskaya-3, third barge of RDB12 design
14:31 Global decommissioning consortium adds weight with heavy lift player
14:19 Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design
14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet