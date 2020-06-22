2020 June 22 09:37

Milaha to expand services for ship owners and operators

Milaha, one of the largest Maritime and Logistics organizations in the Middle East, has announced a reorganisation of the company. The changes are in line with Milaha’s strategy to expand services for its core customers in the marine and logistics sectors and develop local capabilities to support Qatar National Vision 2030, the company said in its release.

As part of the reorganization, Milaha is creating a new strategic pillar – Marine & Technical Services – that will focus on providing vessel and industrial equipment owners and operators with comprehensive, end-to-send services to help them achieve greater asset efficiency and lower total cost of operations.

The pillar will include both current activities (ship management, shipping agency, shipyard, bunkering) and introduce new services, such as ship chandlering. Milaha will also combine its truck sales and distribution activities with its land-based asset maintenance and servicing (for e.g. trucks, crane, forklifts) activities.



As part of the re-alignment of the company, the existing Maritime & Logistics pillar will focus on enabling trade and providing end-to-end supply chain solutions for commercial customers, through its Container Shipping, Ports, and logistics.

As part of its focus on its core business, Milaha is also exiting its travel agency business, as well as de-emphasizing its equipment agency and distribution activities.

As a result of the re-organization, four out of Milaha’s five strategic pillars will focus on our core-business pillars, Maritime and Logistics, Offshore Marine, Gas & Petrochem, and Marine & Technical Services. The fifth pillar, Milaha Capital, will deal solely with financial and real estate investments.

Mr. Al Mannai added: “Over 80% of our revenues are now coming from our core sectors and customers, and we plan to build market-leading positions in these areas in the coming years. Developing these capabilities locally will also support the diversification and competitiveness of Qatar’s economy, in line with QNV 2030.”



About Milaha

The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Малагасийский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Малагасийский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать