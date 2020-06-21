  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 21 15:12

    Metal Shark introduces "Super Interceptor" military patrol vessel

    Shipbuilder Metal Shark has introduced the welded-aluminum “52 Fearless Super Interceptor,” an offshore-capable, ultra-high-performance military patrol vessel delivering 70-knot top speeds. Production has commenced at Metal Shark’s Jeanerette, Louisiana USA production facility, with fifteen vessels currently on order for overseas military and law enforcement interests.

    Metal Shark developed the 52 Fearless Super Interceptor in response to growing demand among military operators for larger and faster interdiction craft with greater range and better sea keeping.

    “Customers from around the world have asked for a blue water-capable interdiction vessel with 60+ knot capabilities,” explained Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s Vice President of International Business Development. “With the 52 Fearless Super Interceptor, we have exceeded that requirement by a significant margin, with a multi-mission high-performance vessel delivering unmatched speed, handling, and sea keeping while also leveraging over a decade of parent craft Fearless-class past performance.”

    The new offering is a highly optimized version of Metal Shark’s 52-foot Fearless high-performance center console vessel, utilizing the proven Stepped Vee, Ventilated Tunnel (SVVT) running surface designed by naval architect Michael Peters. Metal Shark’s Fearless-class stepped bottom vessels are currently in service with the US Navy, NOAA, and multiple law enforcement agencies in the United States and Caribbean.

    A custom-configurable platform designed for missions ranging from counter narcotics to the protection of exclusive economic zones and other related maritime enforcement activities, the new vessel is available with multiple pre-engineered configuration, propulsion, and equipment options.

    The first fifteen Super Interceptors are being built in a center console configuration with seating for six crew in Shockwave shock-mitigating seats beneath an integrated aluminum hard top. The vessels will be powered by twin 1,650-horsepower MAN 12-cylinder diesel inboard engines mated to Arneson ASD14 surface drives via ZF transmissions. Thus equipped, the Super Interceptor will reach a projected top speed in the 70-knot range. The vessel’s flexible configuration allows for a maximum fuel capacity of 1,000 gallons, which results in an incredible 12.5 hours endurance at 50 knots.

    With an overall length of nearly 58’ (17.5 m), a beam of over 11’ (3.5 m) and an operational displacement of up to eight tons, the vessel is large and imposing. To satisfy modern military visual-deterrent requirements, the Super Interceptor boasts chiseled and menacing lines, including the distinctive “faceted hull” initially developed by Metal Shark for the US Navy and now being widely incorporated across Metal Shark’s product portfolio.

    “In terms of speed, size, endurance, and sheer awe factor, this vessel represents a radical leap forward,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “The Fearless Super Interceptor will be made available for our customers in a range of styles and sizes to meet various operational requirements. We look forward to showcasing the superlative performance of this next-generation military patrol platform and providing additional details in the months ahead.”

    Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.

Другие новости по темам: Metal Shark, patrol boat  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 21

16:37 Coast Guard rescues people from the water in Traverse City
15:12 Metal Shark introduces "Super Interceptor" military patrol vessel
14:13 Huntington Ingalls awarded $145 million advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:51 CMA CGM: ISPS Terminal Surcharge Australia ports import/export
12:39 Logistics Visibility Task Force initiates new blockchain project ringing endorsement for IPCSA’s blockchain bill of lading
11:14 Carnival Corporation & plc names Josh Weinstein as Chief Operations Officer

2020 June 20

14:52 Maritime Digitalisation Playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
13:04 New recommended boat landing geometry design for offshore wind projects
11:38 APL England released by AMSA sails to China
10:49 Carnival reports summary second quarter results
10:04 Stad Amsterdam refloated in Den Helder

2020 June 19

19:19 Vyborg Shipyard launches yet another processing trawler of KMT02 design
19:04 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
18:46 Rosneft Bunker sells first batch of environmentally-friendly marine fuel produced by its Syzran refinery
18:25 Hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials
18:04 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador
17:55 Tallink adds more departures to Tallinn-Turku route for late July and early August
17:34 Joint release by MPA, SSA and IMDA: Maritime digitalisation playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
17:20 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard’s Integrated Management System has been Certified by ISO Standards
17:04 Turkish shipowners and operators Güngen invest in KONGSBERG simulators for crew training in sustainable cargo handling
16:43 DNV GL issues provisional type certificate for GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW
16:21 Rosmorrechflot expects river cargo traffic to fall by 15-20% this navigation season
16:04 Somanor and Brittany Ferries confirm termination of Honfleur shipbuilding contract
15:42 Bremen’s Senate resolves to provide shore power for maritime shipping
15:20 Cruise navigation season of 2020 begins from June 20 in most regions of Russia
15:02 Valenciaport puts out to tender the installation and configuration of environmental control equipment for the GREEN C PORTS project
14:54 Nefteflot launches Samarskaya-3, third barge of RDB12 design
14:31 Global decommissioning consortium adds weight with heavy lift player
14:19 Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design
14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet
12:31 Port of Oakland’s largest terminal gets three giant cranes in fall
12:13 Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation
12:04 Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards
11:15 Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro
11:00 Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business
10:25 IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020
10:15 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:27 Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 18

2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020