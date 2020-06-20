  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 20 10:04

    Stad Amsterdam refloated in Den Helder

    The Clipper Stad Amsterdam has recently been refloated in Den Helder’s historic Willemsoord Harbour. On May 26th, the drydock doors were opened, allowing sea water in. It was the first time the vessel had water under her keel since her arrival in Den Helder in November last year. There, Damen Shipyards Den Helder is undertaking a mid-life maintenance project on the vessel, the company said in its release.

    Clipper Stad Amsterdam’s Evert van Dishoeck says, "The moment you see the ship floating again makes you feel very proud. It was ideal for us that we could go to Damen Shipyards in Den Helder in the Netherlands for this extensive refit. In recent months, the shipping company, the yard and crew have all worked intensively together to achieve a beautiful result, which we can be proud of.”

    “The scope of work undertaken during this time has included replacement of Stad Amsterdam’s main engines and diesel generators with a peak shaving battery and a new shore power system as well as the sewage and chilled water system. In the engine room almost all the piping from the most systems has been renewed. The galley has been taken out and is partly replaced with several new pieces of equipment. The replacement equipment offers improved efficiency, which will add to the Clipper’s already impressive performance in sustainability,” explains Damen Shipyards Den Helder’s Lars Wudich.

    Stad Amsterdam is a vessel renowned for her beauty. Delivered by Damen in 2000, she combines the best shipbuilding methods of the past with those of today, presenting a classic look and feel. 76 metres long, the vessel features 31 sails with a total area of 2,200m2. Stad Amsterdam sails under the Dutch flag and is available for business events, luxury cruises and adventurous sailing trips.

    Damen continues to work on the vessel with sea trials scheduled to take place commencing week 26.



    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

    Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology.

    Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.

    For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

    Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.





Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 20

14:52 Maritime Digitalisation Playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
13:04 New recommended boat landing geometry design for offshore wind projects
11:38 APL England released by AMSA sails to China
10:49 Carnival reports summary second quarter results
10:04 Stad Amsterdam refloated in Den Helder

2020 June 19

19:19 Vyborg Shipyard launches yet another processing trawler of KMT02 design
19:04 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
18:46 Rosneft Bunker sells first batch of environmentally-friendly marine fuel produced by its Syzran refinery
18:25 Hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials
18:04 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador
17:55 Tallink adds more departures to Tallinn-Turku route for late July and early August
17:34 Joint release by MPA, SSA and IMDA: Maritime digitalisation playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
17:20 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard’s Integrated Management System has been Certified by ISO Standards
17:04 Turkish shipowners and operators Güngen invest in KONGSBERG simulators for crew training in sustainable cargo handling
16:43 DNV GL issues provisional type certificate for GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW
16:21 Rosmorrechflot expects river cargo traffic to fall by 15-20% this navigation season
16:04 Somanor and Brittany Ferries confirm termination of Honfleur shipbuilding contract
15:42 Bremen’s Senate resolves to provide shore power for maritime shipping
15:20 Cruise navigation season of 2020 begins from June 20 in most regions of Russia
15:02 Valenciaport puts out to tender the installation and configuration of environmental control equipment for the GREEN C PORTS project
14:54 Nefteflot launches Samarskaya-3, third barge of RDB12 design
14:31 Global decommissioning consortium adds weight with heavy lift player
14:19 Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design
14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet
12:31 Port of Oakland’s largest terminal gets three giant cranes in fall
12:13 Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation
12:04 Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards
11:15 Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro
11:00 Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business
10:25 IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020
10:15 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:27 Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 18

2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:46 Oil prices continue going down
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance