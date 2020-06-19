2020 June 19 19:19

Vyborg Shipyard launches yet another processing trawler of KMT02 design

The ships is ordered by Atlantrybflot JSC



Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the processing trawler Yury Matochkin of KMT02 design, the company says in a press release.

The trawler is ordered by ATLANTRYBFLOT JSC (a company of FOR Group). The shipyard will build three trawlers of Project KMT02 (designed by Marine Engineering Bureau - Design - SPb) for FOR Group. The Yury Matochkin was laid down on 1 November 2018.

The vessels of Project KMT02 will have Ice3 Class and with an option of hull strengthening to Arc4 Class. The ship is primarily intended for trawling of bottom/deep sea species of fish and round-the-clock freezing of the catch (up to 100 tonnes per day).

Characteristics: LOA – about 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; power plant – 4.64 MW; capacity of holds – 375 cbm.

Vyborg Shipyard’s order portfolio currently numbers 14 trawlers including vessels in option.



Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. From the date of its foundation in 1948 the Shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 t.

