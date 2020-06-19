2020 June 19 18:46

Rosneft Bunker sells first batch of environmentally-friendly marine fuel produced by its Syzran refinery

Rosneft Bunker says it has sold the first batch of environmentally-friendly low-sulphur marine fuel RMLS 40 of E II type produced by Syzran refinery.



The bunkering operation was performed in the port of Novorossiysk. The ship was bunkered with about 700 tonnes of new fuel.



With its sulphur content of no more than 0.5%, RMLS 40 fully complies with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

Residual Marine Low Sulphur (RMLS 40) is a new product in Rosneft’s product line of low-sulphur residual marine fuels. In terms of sulphur content, RMLS 40 is divided into 2 types: E I, with sulphur content up to 0.1%, and E II, with sulphur content up to 0.5%. The RMLS 40 production is arranged at the following facilities of Rosneft: Komsomolsk, Achinsk and Syzran refineries as well as Angara Petrochemical Complex, Ryazan Oil Refining Company and facilities of Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim.