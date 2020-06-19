2020 June 19 17:20

NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard’s Integrated Management System has been Certified by ISO Standards

On June 9, NIBULON’s shipyard received the certificates of the Integrated Management System’s compliance with the strictest requirements of the international standards in quality management, environmental protection, and labour safety systems, NIBULON says in a press release.

NIBULON’s shipyard Integrated Management System has been developed and implemented under the control of specially prepared internal auditors of the company in compliance with all the ISO 9000 requirements covering quality management (ISO 9001:2015 “Quality Management Systems. Requirements”), environmental management (ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management Systems. Requirements”), and occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. Requirements”).

Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine conducted an accurate and professional certification audit during the last week in May. The certification body’s specialists checked the functioning of the above-mentioned systems by the company’s activities, such as building, conversion, modernization and ship repair, hull structures and ship equipment, design works for building, modernization, conversion and repair, hull structures and ship equipment; supply of spare parts; metal processing; manufacturing of metalware for general industrial use. The auditors noted that the Integrated Management System at the shipyard is organized at a high level and completely complies with the international standard requirements.

It should be mentioned that the shipyard has received the certificates of conformity by three directions. Thus, the shipyard’s IMS complies both with the ISO international standards and DSTU national standards.

“The result of your efficient work is the receipt of certificates. We are presenting you with these certificates. I wish you and your team prosperity, health, and success. I congratulate you on this achievement. The main thing is that we are developing and improving Ukraine”, said Serhiy Riago, a manager of the regional development at Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine Ltd.

The certified management system at NIBULON’s shipyard gives it considerable advantages, in particular further development of the achieved positions in the domestic market and the international market of small and medium-tonnage shipbuilding and ship repair. The IMS is aimed at expanding the range of products and services that meet the most up-to-date market requirements in terms of quality, improving the technological processes of products manufacture through the study and implementation of requirements of customers and interested parties, maximizing the creative potential of employees aimed at improving IMS, ensuring safe and proper working conditions and economical attitude to the company’s resources and the environment. This will certainly contribute to the improvement of the company’s business reputation in the global market.

“We have managed to prepare and to perform all the things required for the successful certification of the shipyard’s integrated management system within the shortest possible terms. These certificates are of great importance for us, as it is a new way to develop the shipyard and new opportunities for cooperation both in Ukraine and worldwide. The certificates prove our reliability and intentions to meet the high technologies in shipbuilding and ship repair. In addition, it is also a challenge, as the scope of work will be increased. Constructing vessels, we will prove to everybody that we are certified in this framework. We are improving ourselves in order to become leaders in the shipbuilding sector. We will achieve this. I thank all the specialists for developing and implementing the IMS, in particular Yevgen Dolgov, an engineer of the quality control department at the shipyard, who was responsible for this. Thus, we are not going to stop at what has been accomplished; we are moving forward”, mentioned Oleksiy Vadaturskyy, NIBULON’s General Director.

NIBULON is a world-renowned supplier and producer of qualitative products. It is an environmentally friendly company as well as a responsible and reliable employer. The company works within the legislation field and meets all the requirements of the leading international financial institutions. The certification of the shipyard’s management system as to the compliance with the international standards has become one of the most important events in the company’s history. It proves the company’s stable development and a considerable step towards the global market of shipbuilding and ship repair.