2020 June 19 16:21

Rosmorrechflot expects river cargo traffic to fall by 15-20% this navigation season

Cruise passenger traffic is to sink by about 70%, non-cruise passenger traffic – by up to 20%



River cargo traffic in Russia is expected to fall by 15-20% in the navigation season of 2020, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), said when answering the question of IAA PortNews at the media conference on opening of sea and river passenger navigation in Russia held by TASS agency.



According to the speaker, the reduction should be attributed to the pandemic implications although a lot will depend on this year grain yield.



Konstantin Anisimov also forecasts cruise passenger transportation to fall by 70% versus the standard passenger flow.



He says most of cruise ships carry foreign tourists between Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. Therefore, we can only hope for resuming of international voyages in September.



As for non-cruise passenger transportation by water transport, it is expected to fall by 20%.



“There are many lines in Siberia, on Ob, Yenisey and Lena rivers, which continued working during the acute phase of coronavirus pandemic but they also saw a passenger flow decrease due to self-isolation. I think they will see a reduction by 50%”, said Konstantin Anisimov.



Every year, water transport carries about 118 million tonnes of cargo and 13 million passengers.



Over 1,500 business units with various forms of property are involved in cargo and passenger transportation by inland water ways of Russia. More than 28,400 ships are in operation. Apart from their key activities those entities are involve in towing of ships, production of aggregates, hydraulic engineering works, repair and maintenance of ships, etc.