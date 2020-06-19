-
Cruise navigation season of 2020 begins from June 20 in most regions of Russia
Regional authorities are to decide on the dates
Cruise navigation season of 2020 will begin from June 20 in most regions of Russia, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency) said at the media conference held by TASS agency.
In Moscow, navigation is to begin on June 23, in Saint-Petersburg – on June 28-29, in many regions - even earlier.
“Inland water ways are fully prepared for cruise navigation”, said Konstantin Anisimov.
