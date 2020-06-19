  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 19 17:55

    Tallink adds more departures to Tallinn-Turku route for late July and early August

    The new temporary Tallinn-Turku route launched for this summer and only announced this Monday, 15 June, has turned out to be so popular this week that Tallink Grupp has decided to add 6 more departures to this route in late July and early August. The group says its vessel Baltic Queen will operate on this route and will operate for a further three weeks between the two cities on the route according to the new plans. In total, 12 return trips will be operated on this route this summer, thus enabling holiday-makers to plan shorter or longer trips to either Estonia or Finland, either as short day-cruises, with a day to spend in the destination or to spend longer holidays for a week or two in the country of destination.

    All departures will make a short stopover in Åland, Port of Långnäs, thus allowing all the passengers to enjoy the opportunity for tax free shopping during the trip.  

    Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp commented:
    -    „The popularity of the Tallinn-Turku route shows that our customers have really been looking forward to us opening this route and are using this opportunity to travel and discover Tallinn and Estonia directly from Turku area, or to travel directly from Tallinn to Muumin World, Naantali resort or to Western Finland in general.

    -    „Since the interest is significant and in order to ensure the safety of all our lovely passengers and dear colleagues, we don’t want to pack the trips too full, we have decided to add extra departures to the route to offer everyone a spacious and comfortable journey. We are very pleased that there is such a great interest in travelling between our neighbouring countries and we look forward to seeing everyone on board.”

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

