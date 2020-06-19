2020 June 19 18:25

Hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials

From 15-19 June, the hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials on the river Ems. In presence of the client Geo Plus, surveyors of Lloyd’s Register and various commissioning engineers of Kongsberg and Alewijnse, the capabilities of the vessel were tested thoroughly, the company said in its release.



In April 2019, Royal Niestern Sander and Geo Plus BV signed the contract for the construction of the hydrographic research vessel “Geo Ranger”, yard number 864. After the start of construction in September 2019, the ship was transported early February from the construction hall to the quay side to prepare for the launch in March 2020.

The ship was designed together with Conoship International BV.