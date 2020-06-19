2020 June 19 18:04

Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with SAAM S.A. (SAAM) to supply a total of 16 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its terminals in Chile and Ecuador. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q4 of 2020, the company said in its release.

With a network consisting of ten ports in six countries, the SAAM group is the fourth-largest port operator in South America and a partner to the world’s leading shipping companies. The company has operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and the United States. Of the 16 new terminal tractors, five will be operated at SAAM’s Guayaquil terminal in Ecuador and 11 at its San Antonio Terminal Internacional in Chile, the country’s main port and one of the most important ports in South America.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor sets the standard for world-class trailer handling solutions for port, intermodal and distribution customers. Available in DOT/EPA-certified and off-road configurations, the T2 is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing.

All 16 terminal tractors delivered to SAAM will include the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which will provide the team at SAAM with access to real-time data such as running hours, fuel consumption, idle time, production time, distance travelled and other key operational indicators. This will allow them to track equipment performance and usage, manage maintenance activities and ultimately help them to improve their operations.



