  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 19 18:04

    Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with SAAM S.A. (SAAM) to supply a total of 16 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its terminals in Chile and Ecuador. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q4 of 2020, the company said in its release.

    With a network consisting of ten ports in six countries, the SAAM group is the fourth-largest port operator in South America and a partner to the world’s leading shipping companies. The company has operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and the United States. Of the 16 new terminal tractors, five will be operated at SAAM’s Guayaquil terminal in Ecuador and 11 at its San Antonio Terminal Internacional in Chile, the country’s main port and one of the most important ports in South America.

    The Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor sets the standard for world-class trailer handling solutions for port, intermodal and distribution customers. Available in DOT/EPA-certified and off-road configurations, the T2 is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing.

    All 16 terminal tractors delivered to SAAM will include the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which will provide the team at SAAM with access to real-time data such as running hours, fuel consumption, idle time, production time, distance travelled and other key operational indicators. This will allow them to track equipment performance and usage, manage maintenance activities and ultimately help them to improve their operations.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people.

Другие новости по темам: SAAM, Kalmar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 19

19:19 Vyborg Shipyard launches yet another processing trawler of KMT02 design
19:04 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
18:46 Rosneft Bunker sells first batch of environmentally-friendly marine fuel produced by its Syzran refinery
18:25 Hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed successfully her sea trials
18:04 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to enhance efficiency and safety at SAAM’s terminals in Chile and Ecuador
17:55 Tallink adds more departures to Tallinn-Turku route for late July and early August
17:34 Joint release by MPA, SSA and IMDA: Maritime digitalisation playbook to help sea transport companies accelerate digital transformation efforts
17:20 NIBULON Shipbuilding and Repair Yard’s Integrated Management System has been Certified by ISO Standards
17:04 Turkish shipowners and operators Güngen invest in KONGSBERG simulators for crew training in sustainable cargo handling
16:43 DNV GL issues provisional type certificate for GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW
16:21 Rosmorrechflot expects river cargo traffic to fall by 15-20% this navigation season
16:04 Somanor and Brittany Ferries confirm termination of Honfleur shipbuilding contract
15:42 Bremen’s Senate resolves to provide shore power for maritime shipping
15:20 Cruise navigation season of 2020 begins from June 20 in most regions of Russia
15:02 Valenciaport puts out to tender the installation and configuration of environmental control equipment for the GREEN C PORTS project
14:54 Nefteflot launches Samarskaya-3, third barge of RDB12 design
14:31 Global decommissioning consortium adds weight with heavy lift player
14:19 Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design
14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet
12:31 Port of Oakland’s largest terminal gets three giant cranes in fall
12:13 Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation
12:04 Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards
11:15 Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro
11:00 Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business
10:25 IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020
10:15 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:27 Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 18

2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:46 Oil prices continue going down
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance
09:30 Humber Container Terminal Update: Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to Immingham
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 17

2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains