2020 June 19 14:19

Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design

On 19 June 2020, Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot laid down two cruise ships of Project PV20S (one-day cruise ship), reports IAA PortNews correspondent.



The construction of ships designed by MEB-Design-SPb will be funded by State Transport Leasing Company under the contract with Central Design Bureau “Neptun”, The ships are intended for operation along the Black Sea coast of Russia.



As Neptun CDB told IAA PortNews, the contract foresees construction of five ships with three of them to be built by Nefteflot and two – by shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga (Leningrad Region). Keel-laying of vessels in Novaya Ladoga is scheduled for 26 June 2020.



According to the contract, the first ship is to be delivered in April 2021 with the deliveries of other ships scheduled with a step of three months.



Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot works with the licenses of Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Central Design Bureau “Neptun” specializes in designing and production of ships and hovercraft. The company is involved in both military and civil shipbuilding projects.