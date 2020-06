2020 June 19 13:16

Broadcast of media conference on opening of sea and river passenger navigation in Russia

Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency); Anna Isayeva, Director on IWW Shipping, Russian Chamber of Shipping; Rishat Bagautdinov, General Director of Vodohod cruise company; Andrey Mikhailovsky, General Director of Sozvezdiye cruise company, will tell about preparation of berths, canals and ships, enhanced security measures and new requirements imposed on crews and passenger, amendments into routes and services introduced in post-pandemic period.

The media conference begins at 1 p.m. Moscow time