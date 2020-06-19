2020 June 19 12:13

Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation

The Government of the Russian Federation says it has expanded the list of large-scale projects with state participation and financing from the National Wealth Fund (NWF).



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the related document (No 1599-л) on 16 June 2020.



The list of large-scale projects with state participation and financing from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) under federal targeted programmes has been extended with 15 new positions.



Among them are the projects on construction of icebreakers and the Utrenny terminal.



The projects on the list are subject to monitoring by the Government.



The Government of the Russian Federation has recently signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended with the capacity of the Utrenny terminal (Sabetta port on the Gydan peninsula) increased from 21.6 million tonnes per year to 43.2 million tonnes per year.

The Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate included by the RF Government’s Decree into the port of Sabetta will be built on the western shore of the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, where berthing facilities of NOVATEK’s Salmanovsky (Utrenny) field are located today. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. The field with proved reserves of about 1.98 trillion cbm of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons is to become a resource base of Arctic LNG 2 project.



The Utrenny terminal construction in Sabetta is among the tasks under the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’ aimed at expansion of the Northern Sea Route cargo flow to 80 million tonnes per year by 2024 in pursuance of RF President’s Decree dated 7 May 2018 No 204 “On national objectives and strategic tasks of the Russian Federation development till 2024”.

When speaking at the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers on 15 June 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the necessity to continue developing the fleet of modern powerful icebreakers.



