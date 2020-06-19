2020 June 19 15:02

Valenciaport puts out to tender the installation and configuration of environmental control equipment for the GREEN C PORTS project

The Port Authority of Valencia has put out to tender the supply, installation and configuration of environmental control equipment within the framework of the GREEN C PORTS Project with a budget amounting to 332,700 euros, the company said in its release.

The GREEN C PORTS project, which is coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation, aims to achieve through digitalisation an increase in the efficiency of port operations, the promotion of the environmental sustainability of the port and the environmental performance of operations, an increase in the connectivity of ports with the city and a reduction in the impact of port operations on the city, as well as the improvement of information systems and their interoperability, including maritime traffic management systems. The Green C PORT project is an initiative that is co-financed by the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility programme and which, in addition to Valencia, is also being developed in the ports of Venice, Piraeus, Bremerhaven and Wilhemshaven.

In order to achieve the programme’s objectives, the PAV, through GREEN C PORTS, will extend the existing network of environmental and meteorological sensors, deploy a port environmental platform and model artificial intelligence algorithms to inform internal users, port clients and the residents of the municipalities about different key environmental parameters of air quality and noise derived from port activities. This initiative is part of the PAVs strategic plan to boost sustainable development and improve emissions from ports and ships through innovative solutions.

The European project GREEN C PORTS is a finalist in the IAPH 2020 World Ports Sustainability Awards in the category “Resilient Infrastructure” for its commitment to reducing the impact of port operations on cities and controlling emissions in major European ports. This initiative includes six case studies consisting of prototypes and pilot tests. They will be carried out in different European ports, including the Port of Valencia, and will serve as a basis for testing innovative technologies such as IoT, Big Data or predictive analysis using artificial intelligence models.

In the IAPH 2020 awards, it is also a finalist in the “Climate and Energy” category, LOOP-Ports, another project in which Valenciaport is participating and which is financed by EIT Climate-KIC. Its aim is to facilitate the transition to a more circular economy in the port sector by creating a Network of Ports in this area which will provide an ecosystem of innovation around port activity and stimulate the dissemination of circular economy initiatives.



