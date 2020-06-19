2020 June 19 14:31

Global decommissioning consortium adds weight with heavy lift player

Dutch offshore services provider OOS International joins the already successful consortium, alongside industry leaders Lloyd's Register and Worley, providing operators with fully managed end-to-end decommissioning, from late life through to post removal monitoring.

By pooling their considerable experience, global footprint and now heavy lift capabilities, the consortium has added further weight to its proven ability to reduce operators' decommissioning burden, risk and cost, all through a single interface.

An estimated £67 billion is expected to be spent on decommissioning globally over the next decade (Wood Mackenzie), with approximately £14 billion in potential decommissioning commitments over the next five years across Northwest Europe alone (source: Rystad Energy ServiceCube), costs which industry and the regulator have pledged to reduce.

OOS' fleet comprises of stable and dynamic semisubmersible dual crane vessels, the OOS Serooskerke and the OOS Walcheren, each have an accommodation capacity of 750 POB and a lifting capacity of 4,400 tons in waters up to 3,000 meters depth. In addition, the TBB OOS Zeelandia is equipped with two cranes with an impressive lifting capacity of 12,500T per crane.