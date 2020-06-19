2020 June 19 14:01

PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, is working with PONANT, a cruise company with a fleet of 11 smaller-scale ships combining state-of-the-art technology and respect for the environment, to help implement effective infection prevention measures, the company said in its release.

PONANT will benefit from the 'Restart your Business with BV' suite of solutions developed for passenger ship clients. ‘Restart your Business with BV’ for passenger ships meets the specific requirements of this market addressing health risks, as posed by COVID-19 and other infections. ‘Restart your Business with BV’ provides procedures and measures to protect passengers, company personnel and other stakeholders as operations are resumed, helping ensure that appropriate health and safety standards are put in place.

The SafeGuard label is awarded when it can be satisfactorily certified that the operator has addressed health, safety and hygiene requirements, has properly implemented necessary procedures, has trained the crew and all employees on board and has, as well, agreed procedures with ports and terminals for port operations.