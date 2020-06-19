2020 June 19 11:15

Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro

The construction of Finnlines’ newest environmentally friendly ro-ro vessel has started on 8 June 2020, with the steel cutting in the Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard, the company said in its release.

The vessel is the first of three hybrid ro-ro vessels ordered by Finnlines. All vessels will be built with the latest technology available to ensure the lowest CO2 emissions. In addition to lithium-ion battery systems that enables zero-emission operations in port, they will be equipped with efficient engines, emission abatement systems and an innovative air lubrication system to reduce hull resistance. The vessels will have the highest Finnish/Swedish ice class.

The first ro-ro vessel is expected to start operation as early as next year, and the other two in 2022.

In addition to this, Finnlines has also ordered two giant Superstar vessels, which will be pioneer in honouring green values. The total investment including five new vessels is EUR 500 million.

“The new vessels will modernise our fleet further and offer us the lowest possible fuel consumption and emissions. These will be the most innovative and efficient ro-ro vessels in the world. We continue our successful track record in investing sustainable operation of our fleet”, said Emanuele Grimaldi, chief executive officer of Finnlines.

Technical details of the hybrid ro-ro vessels include:

Length: 238m

Breadth: 34m

DWT metric tons: 17,400

Cargo capacity: 5,800 lane metres & 5,600m2 of car decks & about 300 TEU on weather deck

Flexible for all type of ro-ro cargo whilst tank top and main deck are shaped with strengthened bulkheads and free of pillar areas to accommodate paper and sto-ro concept.