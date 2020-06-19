2020 June 19 12:04

Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards

The Liverpool-based boatbuilder has announced that Torqeedo electric power is now offered as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards on its whole range of Versi-Cat litter collection craft and pontoon workboats, the company said in its release.

“This is a clean, green, safe, zero-emission solution with long life, low maintenance and minimal operating costs,” said Water Witch director Jackie Caddick.

The Torqeedo propulsion package consists of a Cruise 10.0 outboard with two Power 48 intelligent lithium-ion batteries weighing just 36 kg each. A cockpit control panel gives the operator a view of system status, including range at current speed. The system delivers six to eight hours of service between charges. The response from customers, according to the company, has been overwhelmingly positive.

This year, Water Witch is introducing a new, larger 8.0-meter boat to its Versi-Cat series with Torqeedo electric power as standard fit. The new model has a more traditional hull shape, which is designed to improve transit speeds to 10-11 knots using the same propulsion and provide better seaworthiness for operating in coastal waters. The new design also offers a more varied range of functions, including oil spill response.

ABOUT TORQEEDO:

Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of DEUTZ Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

ABOUT WATER WITCH:

From the early 1960s working in the Liverpool docks, the Water Witch team have honed their skills, their experience and their equipment, and now operate across Europe and the Middle East with a range of customisable trash skimmers, barges and dredgers. Water Witch partners with waterway management, port authorities and tourist resorts to provide peace of mind and help remove the 18 billion pounds of plastic waste that flows into the oceans every year from coastal regions.