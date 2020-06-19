2020 June 19 11:00

Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business

Hamworthy Pumps has launched a new service provider concept to both support customers’ businesses and protect the value of its own brand, which is dated back to 1889. The Singaporean manufacturer of marine and offshore pumps has identified a number of key markets and intend to enter into agreements with external service providers who keep the most common spare parts and replacement pumps in stock, the company said in its release.



“We want to make it easier for the customer to purchase original spare parts and authorised services. With a local presence, we will be able to deliver critical wear parts like bearings, o-rings, shaft seals and the most sought-after replacement pumps within 48 hours,” says Morten Christian Larsen, Aftersales Director at Svanehøj Group, which is Hamworthy Pumps’ parent company.



Hamworthy Pumps aims to enter agreements with local service providers in 15 countries within the next 12 months, including Korea, China, the UK and the Middle East. The first contract has just been signed with PumpsPlus – a major sales and service provider in the Canadian industrial market with its head office in Saint John, New Brunswick, and service and repair facilities in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and St. John’s, Newfoundland.



The launch of the new service concept is part of a general build-up within service and aftersales at Hamworthy Pumps. Along with its sister company Svanehøj, last year, Hamworthy Pumps established a large shared service centre near the terminal in Singapore to support a growing customer base in South and Southeast Asia.



About Hamworthy Pumps Pte. Ltd.

Hamworthy Pumps designs and manufactures specialised in-line pump solutions for the marine and offshore industries. The solutions are in the areas of engine room pumps, pump room systems, firewater pump packages and scrubber systems as well as global service and aftersales. Hamworthy Pumps was founded in 1889 and is based near the Port of Singapore (HQ) and Poole, UK (aftersales, spare parts). The company is owned by investment company Solix as a part of Svanehøj Group which consist of the brands SVANEHØJ, Hamworthy, Eureka and Dolphin.



About PumpsPlus Ltd.

PumpsPlus is a sales and service pump provider in the Canadian industrial market within the areas Marine, Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage. The company is located with its head office in Saint John (New Brunswick) and further locations in Dartmouth (Nova Scotia), St. John’s (Newfoundland), Bathurst (New Brunswick), Labrador (Newfoundland), Montreal (Quebec) and Alberta & Western Canada.