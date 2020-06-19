2020 June 19 10:25

IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020

For several years, IADC has granted its Safety Award annually to innovations made to improve safety in the dredging industry. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the IADC Board has to decide to cancel the 2020 competition and award ceremony, IADC said in its release.



“The IADC Safety Award is a well-known initiative in the dredging industry and every year, we can look forward to receiving many nominations for innovative solutions submitted by dredging contractors, subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services", says René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. "However, this year is different from other years as we are all fighting a global pandemic. We experienced that priorities are changing and the focus is on other matters. Therefore, the IADC Board has decided not to go forward with the Award this year."



