2020 June 19 09:27

Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil market sees mixed price movements in expectation of OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $205 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (+$30).

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (+$25).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $275 pmt (+$5)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam rose by $13 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $225

- MGO - $347

- ULSFO 0,1% - $325

- VLSFO 0,5% - $285

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.