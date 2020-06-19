-
2020 June 19 09:27
Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil market sees mixed price movements in expectation of OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $205 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (+$30).
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (+$25).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $275 pmt (+$5)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam rose by $13 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $225
- MGO - $347
- ULSFO 0,1% - $325
- VLSFO 0,5% - $285
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
