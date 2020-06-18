  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 18 17:22

    Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling

    Today, Minister of Transport Tālis Linkaits visited the Freeport of Riga to discuss the solutions of digitization of port processes and implementation of new technologies with all involved parties, says press center of the port.

    Continuing the digitization of the port processes, the Freeport of Riga Authority has started testing of a new pilot project, with the aim to digitize document circulation for road cargo transportation to the port terminals and to automate road transport services in the port territory. The project is being developed in cooperation with the Latvian Road Transport Directorate, the SRS Customs Authority, SIA “Rīgas Universālais termināls” and the largest energy bulk cargo exporter in the Baltic States.

    According to the test results the implemented system will reduce the time needed to service one truck up to 4 times, minimizing the paper document flow and physical contact, as well as reducing congestion in the city. This is a significant achievement, taking into account the constantly growing flow of road freight in the port of Riga.

    The pilot project’s purpose is the implementation of a unified online system where the data entered by the cargo shipper can be used by all parties involved in the logistics chain. The introduction of modern technologies at port checkpoints and the port companies will foster full automation of the cargo delivery process, starting from the vehicle recognition and its entry into the port territory, and proceeding with the processes at the port terminal - such as gate opening, cargo weighing, cargo data processing, cargo transporting to the relevant warehouse.

    Digitized document flow and the logistics process automation will significantly increase the speed of road transport service and cargo delivery, will reduce truck downtime, congestion in the city as well as decrease related exhaust emissions, improving cargo safety and control options.

    “In the rapidly changing market conditions, it is more important than ever for Latvian ports to strengthen their competitiveness. Digitization and speeding up cargo handling is one of the tasks. Multimodal solutions and services can become our advantage in attracting new investors and international cargo carriers,” has said the Minister of Transport of Latvia Mr.Talis Linkaits today, while visiting the company SIA“Rīgas Universālais termināls” with the aim to learn more about e-CMR project testing.

    “One of the important steps for enhancing the competitiveness of the Freeport of Riga is the introduction of modern technologies and solutions - thus increasing the port operation efficiency and the speed of cargo handling. We will continue to work on the concept of digital transformation so that the Port of Riga becomes a leader in the implementation of smart or digital technologies in the entire Baltic region,” said Mr Viesturs Zeps, the Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board, adding that in the future it is planned to integrate transport unit and person movement recognition algorithms into the port operational system. Mr Zeps also mentioned that various IT and unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) solutions for environmental monitoring and air quality measurement are being tested in the port, furthermore, in cooperation with the State Communications Directorate the discussions on the use of autonomous electric vehicles in the port area and terminals, thus promoting CO2 reduction in the port and Riga in general, have been initiated.

    In the first quarter of the current year the flow of cargo transported by road in the port of Riga has increased by 12% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Within the 1st quarter of 2019 119 295 trucks were handled in the port, but in the 1st quarter of 2020 the number of trucks has increased by 15 700, reaching 134 985 cargo carrying trucks.

    In recent years, more than 13 million tons of cargo per year or 40% of all cargo handled in the port has been transported by road to and from the port of Riga. Last year, more than 500 000 trucks passed through the port pass control posts, while the major part (~ 77%) of all road cargo was handled at terminals located on the right bank of the River Daugava.

    SIA “Rīgas Universālais termināls” is one of the fastest growing companies in the port of Riga, which in recent years has become a leader in terms of the transshipped cargo volume. The most important types of cargo, handled at the terminal - various groups of timber cargo, container cargo, grain, cereal products, soybeans. 90% of the cargo handled at the terminal is received by road.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:46 Oil prices continue going down
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance
09:30 Humber Container Terminal Update: Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to Immingham
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 17

2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains
17:29 Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10
17:05 ONE offers alternate Scandinavian and Baltic Feeder Service
16:35 WPCAP ports aligned in series of new climate change actions
16:16 Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot
16:05 ECSA: Major review of EU's trade policy necessary to boost global economy after COVID-19
15:08 Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes
14:59 DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships
14:06 ABB wins hybrid power order for sustainable live fish carrier
13:18 Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:49 Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities
12:01 Djibouti offers crew change support for all ships passing through Bab el Mandeb strait
11:55 North Sea Port sees cargo transhipment fall by a quarter in May
11:01 WinGD drives sustainable dual-fuel engine performance with X-DF2.0 technology
10:47 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden
10:36 Finnish Government proposes appropriations to assist shipping
09:59 Oil prices are down within $2.42
09:33 Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 17
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is on June 16
08:35 Stena Line introduces new measures for safe travel this summer

2020 June 16

19:07 CMA CGM cancels ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco
18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca
18:07 SITC International Holdings signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group
17:53 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in northern latitudes
17:42 MARIN and Royal IHC successfully complete DP testing on autonomous SOV
17:42 Eagle Bulk Shipping closes on USD 22.6 mln term facility increase
17:20 Aker Solutions introduces new workover concept
17:11 Solstad Offshore announces contract award for two AHTS’s in Brazil
16:55 Van Oord plans to lay off approximately 500 employees
16:06 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:37 Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design
15:13 Global consortium of technology partners comes onboard the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project