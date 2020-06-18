2020 June 18 16:24

Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders

Rechvodput signed the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052



On 18 June 2020, Rechvodput signed the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052 (RRR class notation - О-ПР 2.0 (ice 20)”, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.



General contractor – OOO MT Group (Saint-Petersburg).



The ship has been designed by the Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet.



The ships will be built under the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



The series is intended for maintenance of the navigable channel on inland water ways and servicing of aids to navigation in order to ensure safe operation of passenger and cargo ships.



The construction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.



The vessels are to be handed over to Kama Basin Administration and Moscow Canal (2 units), Lena Basin Administration (2 units), Yenisey Basin Administration (2 units), Amur Basin Administration (2 units) and Baikal-Angara Basin Administration.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.48 m, depth – 2.6 m, maximum draft – 1.4 m, gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days.