Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel

Jan De Nul Group has completed, in close collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and GoodFuels, 2,000 hours using 100% renewable 2nd generation Biofuel Oil (BFO) on board the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt, Jan De Nul said in its release. This major milestone represents the longest continuous use of 100% sustainable marine biofuel in the maritime industry. The achievement further reinforces the successful adoption of this fuel solution, proving to the maritime world that BFO is ready for use as a sustainable drop-in fuel to meet industry emissions reduction targets.



The Alexander von Humboldt is the first vessel in the world to record this biofuel milestone. The important technical benchmark of 2,000 sailing hours proves the technical applicability and capabilities of sustainable marine biofuel in operations. At the same time, it opens the door to cross-sectoral collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), class societies, flagstates, and supply chains to accelerate the supply of these fuels into mainstream use.



Michel Deruyck Head of Energy at Jan De Nul Group: “We will further explore the use of biofuel on other vessels, and continue the aim to achieve decarbonisation within our business. It’s also paramount to involve our clients to meet these ambitious carbon reductions, since it’s certainly not the most economical option of the fossil-dominated fuel supply industry. Moreover, this transitional biofuel solution needs to be a sustainable primary energy source. We are open to all other sustainable primary energy sources, but for the time being most of them are financially not competitive within the existing regulatory frameworks.”



The Alexander von Humboldt was refuelled at various stages over the last nine months, with massively reduced fossil CO2 emissions by 85%. The vessel consumed the biofuel while conducting maintenance dredging works in Flemish seaports and the United Kingdom. As a frontrunner, Jan De Nul Group shows that the maritime construction industry can be part of a game-changing global movement that will help to achieve climate goals by using low carbon solutions.



The BFO was introduced by GoodFuels in 2018. It was the first marine 2nd generation, fossil fuel-equivalent biofuel, that is completely derived from sustainable waste feedstock in line with the latest European renewable energy directive. GoodFuels introduced the BFO as a credible carbon based solution to accelerate the energy transition.



Peter Jonckheere, Chief Engineer of Jan De Nul’s Alexander von Humboldt: “This sustainable marine biofuel is not only a green solution, it is also a high-quality fuel to run our engines on.”



Michel Deruyck, Head of Energy at Jan De Nul Group: “With our choice of this sustainable marine biofuel, we want to prove to the governments and our clients that if they have climate ambitions and incorporate these in the selection procedures, the industry is ready for it. It is very important now that the right policies and regulations follow to leverage the full potential of BFO. Research into fuels of the future is useful, but it should not prevent us from using sustainable solutions already available today for the much-needed energy transition within the shipping industry."



About GoodFuels Marine

GoodFuels Marine is a Netherlands based global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels Marine’s proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production and refining, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments and end clients. GoodFuels Marine has its operations RSB certified.



About MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow’s challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, MAN Energy Solutions improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, the company provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. The after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centres to our customers all over the world.