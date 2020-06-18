2020 June 18 13:49

Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020

Berths of Nevskaya Dubrovka, Staraya Ladoga, Svirstroy and Kirishi start welcoming passenger ships

This year’s first cruise ship with almost 200 tourists from Moscow and Yaroslavl moored in Nevskaya Dubrovka. On the route the ship called at Staraya Ladoga, Svirstroy, Konevets and Valaam, says press center of the Leningrad Region.

The voyage is organized with respect of all epidemiological recommendations foreseen for transportation of passengers by water.

In the summer, Transport Department of the Leningrad Region and OOO Kont will commence the construction of a new berth near “The Breakthrough” diorama museum in Kirovsk.

In 2019, new berths handled over 39,000 cruise passengers.