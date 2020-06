2020 June 18 18:03

OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services

In response to the demand change in the market, OOCL has announced the latest adjustments on our Trans-Pacific sailings.

Additional sailings withdrawal in July and August:

Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)

Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Fuqing

Void sailing from Fuqing on July 24

Pacific North West 1 (PNW1)

Port rotation: Shekou > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaohsiung > Vancouver > Seattle > Pusan > Kaohsiung > Shekou

Void sailing from Shekou on July 25

East Coast China 2 (ECC2)

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao

Void sailing from Qingdao on August 11

Meanwhile, the below void sailing announced on June 5 will be restored:

Vietnam China Service (VCS)

Port rotation: Shanghai > Ningbo > Long Beach > Oakland > Lianyungang > Shanghai > Ningbo