2020 June 18 12:37

Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport

RF Government signed the Decree on 13 June 2020



RF Government has approved amendments into the area planning scheme according to which Poronaisk seaport includes the construction of a multipurpose cargo district including several terminals near the Novoye settlement (Makarovsky District, Sakhalin Region). The Decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



According to the document, the layout of federally significant facilities of Poronaisk Seaport should include the construction of a multipurpose cargo district as part of the onshore supply base with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes, a coal terminal with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes, an oil terminal with annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes, a gas condensate transshipment terminal with annual capacity of 2.8 million tonnes, a bunkering terminal with annual capacity of 0.2 million tonnes.



As it was reported earlier, a natural gas liquefaction facility is to be built in Poronaisk with the agreement signed at Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2019.



The document was signed by Valery Limarenko, head of the Sakhalin Region, and Aleksey Kakhidze, BoD Chairman, Gazprom LNG Technologies.

