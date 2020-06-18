2020 June 18 14:02

Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion

This week, two new ship to shore cranes worth £11.5 million have left manufacturers in China on their way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion, the company said in its release.



The cranes are part of a £33million upgrade and improvement programme at Immingham Container Terminal (ICT) to future proof the terminal, extend its footprint, maximise efficiencies and improve the service to customers.

The new ship to shore cranes are supplied under a Kalmar JV with Rainbow Cargotec Industries with its product custom made for Immingham. The cranes make working on the terminal more efficient and increase productivity due the reliability of the machinery.

Their simplified modular design is lightweight and durable, making maintenance easier and has been tailored to Immingham Container Terminal’s exact needs.

These cranes are designed to load and unload sea-going vessels for ISO-standard containers. Once the cranes arrive, a full training & familiarisation programme will be provided by Kalmar and delivered to the Immingham Container Terminal operatives.



In preparation for the arrival of the new cranes, earlier this month one of the current ship to shore cranes were moved on to Henderson Quayside (Immingham) by Mammut SPMT’s as part of the final phase of the £33 million investment to expand and upgrade the terminal.

ABP has continued to invest in the Humber Ports to ensure that they have the infrastructure needed to seize opportunities.

As part of ABP’s ongoing commitment to customers, ABP has been investing in the container infrastructure. In 2018, the container terminal in Hull expanded which saw sailings increase from five to 15 per week in a short space of time, adding new destinations as partners. The ICT project is a similar investment of £33 million and is currently underway in the container terminal in the Port of Immingham which will increase the space, improve the layout and add new equipment. The investment will make sure ABP’s offering to customers is the best available.

This investment across the two terminals in Hull and Immingham is making the Humber Ports one of the most significant hubs for short sea containers in the UK market.