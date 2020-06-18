2020 June 18 11:34

Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky

It is reasonable to equip new sightseeing ships with electric propulsion, Victor Olersky, Chairman of Vodohod BoD, said during PortNews’ webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?”.



“We move in this direction when it comes to electric propulsion. We begin with the fleet for sightseeing, with the replacement of Meteors. Of course, the speed will not be 30 knots, just 20 knots, but it is still a step forward. Obviously, Meteros (just like Kometas) can be repeated technically, but not economically. There are no other solutions except for electric propulsion”, said the head of the shipping company.