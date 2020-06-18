  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 18 09:46

    Oil prices continue going down

    Oil prices fell by 0.71%-1.13%

    On 18 June 2020 (07:47, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.71% to $40.42 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 1.13% to $37.53 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 18

14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance
09:30 Humber Container Terminal Update: Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to Immingham
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 17

2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains
17:29 Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10
17:05 ONE offers alternate Scandinavian and Baltic Feeder Service
16:35 WPCAP ports aligned in series of new climate change actions
16:16 Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot
16:05 ECSA: Major review of EU's trade policy necessary to boost global economy after COVID-19
15:08 Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes
14:59 DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships
14:06 ABB wins hybrid power order for sustainable live fish carrier
13:18 Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:49 Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities
12:01 Djibouti offers crew change support for all ships passing through Bab el Mandeb strait
11:55 North Sea Port sees cargo transhipment fall by a quarter in May
11:01 WinGD drives sustainable dual-fuel engine performance with X-DF2.0 technology
10:47 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden
10:36 Finnish Government proposes appropriations to assist shipping
09:59 Oil prices are down within $2.42
09:33 Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 17
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is on June 16
08:35 Stena Line introduces new measures for safe travel this summer

2020 June 16

19:07 CMA CGM cancels ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco
18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca
18:07 SITC International Holdings signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group
17:53 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in northern latitudes
17:42 MARIN and Royal IHC successfully complete DP testing on autonomous SOV
17:42 Eagle Bulk Shipping closes on USD 22.6 mln term facility increase
17:20 Aker Solutions introduces new workover concept
17:11 Solstad Offshore announces contract award for two AHTS’s in Brazil
16:55 Van Oord plans to lay off approximately 500 employees
16:06 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:37 Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design
15:13 Global consortium of technology partners comes onboard the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project
15:11 Rosmorport prepares its icebreaker fleet for winter navigation
14:48 KN to use external expert services for implementation of long-term LNG supply solution
14:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2020 fell by 40% Y-o-Y
14:00 Tallink to launch temporary route between Tallinn and Turku for three weeks in July
13:36 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
13:13 Maersk to begin implementation of innovative rope design
12:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:13 BIMCO develops a term sheet for ship sale and leaseback transactions, SHIPLEASE
11:47 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
11:22 MSC partners with South Pole to expand MSC Carbon Neutral Programme
11:09 Hapag-Lloyd updates Heavy Lift Charge for Far East to Mediterranean Ports